On this day in the early morning in spring, I set out to get a sunrise photo from the area called Willow Flats. Since there had been bear activity in the area I had decided to setup my gear near the road going down to the Moran Junction. Once I had my camera setup on the tripod I began taking some test images, all the while looking around for any thing that resembled a bear. Not only was this keeping me anxious, it was also cold and not having any coffee yet, I had to walk around to keep warm. After shooting for several minutes I looked out and saw that there were very small clouds and I could almost make out the different colored bushes down below.

As the time passed, fog or low flying clouds began to creep along and cover up the lake and the lower part of the mountains. After I took several photos I decided to use a polarizing filter which would make the sky bluer. With the sky being very blue this brought out the white snow on the peaks of the mountains. With the blue sky, white snow, low clouds and the colored bushes made this a fantastic composition. Even after shooting many images, this morning, I am glad I din’t hear or see any sign of a bear. Grand Teton National Park is great place to photograph and has a lot to offer for landscape and wildlife photographers. I hope to keep going back to photograph the mountains as time permits.