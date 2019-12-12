Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As a southern gal that has moved north, winter in Grand Teton National Park is like walking through a new world. Gone are the warm days, grass and tall waving grain. As the days drop below zero, an absolutely new experience, I am amazed by the winter wonderland. This cold January day was one of my first experiences with freezing fog. As the fog rolled out, the terrain was a white adventure of snow, ice and frost. The beauty makes the coldest of days beautiful and worth it. Winter in Wyoming has stolen my heart.