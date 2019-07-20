Grand-Remous, Quebec, Canada by Denis Hunter

Nature’s fullness is distracting. So for me, landscape photography is a discipline of the eye. I try to structure my perception of reality rather than finding an immanent order in the visible.

Water captivates me. It moves, it reflects, it’s a time marker that contradicts the static aspect of a photograph. Water flowing draws its own patterns, recorded by the camera, and adds a random element to the photographic act.

My photos rarely depict the human presence, as if I wanted to deny man’s encroachment on nature or, worse, its destruction. I like the physical effort involved in landscape photography as if I have to deserve the beauty of nature. Finding locations with no human intrusion is difficult. As far as you go, the rumour of civilization most always creeps in. I like the fact that photographs are silent.

The photo shown here was taken near Grand-Remous, a small town near the Baskatong Reservoir, about 300 km northwest of Montreal, Quebec. “Grand-Remous” is French for “great eddy” and is a reference to a large whirlpool on the Gatineau River near the Grand Remous Chute. I was in the said river up to my ankles (and back home had to throw away my completely ruined shoes).

At the time I was using a Canon 40D with a 17-55mm lens. Nowadays I use a full-frame camera with prime lens because I prefer to physically move into the landscape rather than use a zoom, although for this photo I couldn’t have been more into the scenery!