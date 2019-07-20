Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part

Grand Pier, Weston Super Mare, England by Andrew Page

By day the Grand Pier at Weston Super Mare can appear to be a little unremarkable from a photography perspective. However, with a combination of evening twilight and an outgoing tide revealing pristine sand and reflections, it becomes something altogether more interesting. Add in a long exposure, in this case 170 seconds, and the scene becomes almost ethereal and so much more than the human eye can see in such low light. As the clouds were moving toward me and I was using a fairly wide angle, they seemed to fan out creating a dynamic perspective as their forms became elongated. The choppy water smoothed beautifully and there was the remnants of the sun going down over the horizon adding a splash of beautiful warm colour to the otherwise cool blue tones.

