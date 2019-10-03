Grand Fall, Grand Teton NP, USA by John Pedersen

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was co-leading a photo workshop in the park and on our first morning, we awoke to clear skies. We planned to take the group to one of the most iconic shots in the park to start our first day, so we headed to Schwabacher Landing for sunrise. Knowing how popular this location is, we arrived 1 1/2 hours before sunrise. Even showing up so early, there were already other cars in the parking lot. After a short hike to the end of the trail, we photographed the blue hour and then the sunrise as it hit the peaks of the Tetons.

As we left the end of the trail and began to walk back to the car, the fall foliage was in good form and I shot various scenes along the way. The location for this shot is another iconic location right off of the trail and it provides a magnificent view of the Tetons as well as a great reflection in the water. Thankfully the wind was calm so the water was smooth providing outstanding reflections of both the mountains and the foliage.