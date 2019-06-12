The remnants of a boat dock at the rear of a resident of the district of East End has caught my eye many times and I've always felt that it calls for a long exposure treatment to make it as interesting as I suspected it could be. I was driving home from a landscape photo assignment and was in the mood to make a picture for me.

The great challenge here was mosquitos. They were fierce and without I high tolerance for abuse I would not have been able to endure the time it took to make five exposures. A pano facing the opposite direction of an operational dock silhouetted by the last orange and blue light mix of the evening and three of this dilapidated dock.

Canon EOS R:

Shutter Speed: 30 seconds

ISO: 400

Aperture: f13

Sigma 50mm f1.4