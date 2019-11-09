Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Overhanging the Grand Canyon on the south ridge this lonely tree has survived over the years and has the best view. Often the canyon grabs your attention and often one fails to see the amazing ecosystem that surrounds the canyon. As the sun set I choose to focus on this tree with the beautiful canyon forming an amazing backdrop. Always look around amazing places for opportunities to photograph small detail of a larger scene. In this case the sun was setting over the canyon and the base and leading edge of the tree had spectacular lighting for just a few minutes so it was crucial to focus on for rock base and the leading edge of the lone tree hanging off the cliff of the canyon. At this point the canyon bottom was 4300 feet straight down. Shooting wide open at f / 2.8 helped focus on the leading lines facing the sun.