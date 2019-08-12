Book Your Next Photo Tour
Blue Hour

Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA by John Dodson

Monsoon season in the Grand Canyon National Park presents wonderfully volatile weather conditions. This particular day had variable wind and rain for hours. As the storms started to clear out late in the day, I perched at Hopi Point on the south rim of the canyon with a lightning trigger. This is a popular location for sunset owing to the wide open view looking west. As the sunset progressed, the darkness became overwhelming. With the sun below the horizon, an opening appeared below the clouds with an intense orange glow, and a random lightning bolt struck the far edge of the canyon. Proof that it pays to wait until the light finally fades.

