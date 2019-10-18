Grammos Mountain, Greece by Theodora Artemiadi

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken late October in Grammos mountain in North West Greece.

After 30 min driving in a dirt road, we reached an area with a beautiful lake and a forest.

It was not the first time I went there but that day the atmosphere was magical, exactly what I looking for to photograph. My first thought was to go to the lake , but the mist was so thick that I could barely see the lake even standing five meters away. Apart of the mist the day was warm and bright, fact that encourage a big group of 4x4 drivers to also visit the mountain. I really needed to enjoy this place, embrace the Autumn colors and its beauty , but I couldn’t do that surrounded by all these people and their huge 4x4 cars .So I decided to take a walk deep in the forest.

The atmosphere there was very beautiful and calm and I am still surprised that I wasn’t lost there as I really didn’t pay any attention to the path.

The dense fog built a wall between me and the crowd and the autumn colors made everything seemed magical . I don’t know how many hours I spent there or how many pictures I took but I just couldn’t leave. I chose this picture that I named “Touch the silence”, as I felt that this is the picture that best represents the beauty and the serenity that I saw and felt that day.