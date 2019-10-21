Goyt Valley, Peak District, England by Trevor Perry

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Goyt Valley in the UK's Peak District National Park is a local beauty spot for me, situated between Macclesfield and Whaley Bridge. There are large reservoirs serving Stockport and Manchester overlooked by wild moorland and areas with beech trees and deciduous conifers in the valley. The locality offers a variety of photographic opportunities with the woodland particularly attractive in autumn. On this morning the light was good so I headed off here with camera and tripod and this shot was the result.