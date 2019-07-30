Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

T

his is a picture I made at Gooseberry Falls along the north shore of Lake Superior in northern Minnesota. This past June I made the six hour drive from my Wisconsin home to spend a couple of days photographing in this area. I was expecting quite a bit of water flowing after the winter but also hoped it wouldn't be too much, and it worked out great. On this early morning we had some fog and lots of mist in the air around the falls which made for some nice conditions for capturing this image.