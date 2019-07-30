Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Long Exposure

Gooseberry Falls, Minnesota, USA by Nick Bristol

This is a picture I made at Gooseberry Falls along the north shore of Lake Superior in northern Minnesota. This past June I made the six hour drive from my Wisconsin home to spend a couple of days photographing in this area. I was expecting quite a bit of water flowing after the winter but also hoped it wouldn't be too much, and it worked out great. On this early morning we had some fog and lots of mist in the air around the falls which made for some nice conditions for capturing this image.

