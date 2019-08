Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I didn't know I was going to get to this vantage point to get this shot. I was walking along a cliff (No idea where!) and saw this photographer couple walking over a hill, I simply followed them and got to this little outcrop. Great view!