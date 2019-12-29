Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Although Israel is a warm country during the winter, snow is found on Mount Hermon and sometimes even in the northern part of the Golan Heights, there are winters where snow falls in other areas of Israel, such as Jerusalem and even in Mitzpe Ramon in the south (located on Mount Negev about 150 km from the southern city of Eilat and about 900 meters above The sea)

One of the things that fascinates me most when everything is white from snow is the very special and quiet atmosphere that surrounds it, which enhances the photography experience for me.

This particular photo taken in January 2015 was a particularly snowy winter, which allowed me to travel in several other places in Israel and take interesting and special photos.