Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

visited the mighty Godafoss "Waterfall of the Gods" in Eastern Iceland in early September, during a photography workshop. The falls are crescent shaped and can be approached from either side and present a magnificient sight, and a "must" if visiting the Eastern side of the island. That side of Iceland tends to be quieter with fewer tourists, but still provides magnificent and extraordinary scenery with marvellous scope for photography.