Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Godafoss Waterfall, Iceland by Michael Parrott
Long Exposure

Godafoss Waterfall, Iceland by Michael Parrott

By on 0 Comments

Godafoss Waterfall, Iceland by Michael Parrott
Views: 900

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Ivisited the mighty Godafoss "Waterfall of the Gods" in Eastern Iceland in early September, during a photography workshop. The falls are crescent shaped and can be approached from either side and present a magnificient sight, and a "must" if visiting the Eastern side of the island. That side of Iceland tends to be quieter with fewer tourists, but still provides magnificent and extraordinary scenery with marvellous scope for photography.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®