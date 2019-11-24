Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have driven by this tree in the checkerboard area of Zion National Park many times, and always liked it. It sits high on a beige wall of sandstone, reaching into the sky, and has such personality. Yet, most of the times I visited, in Autumn, there were no clouds, and I'd pass it by because I don't care for bald blue skies!

Finally, on one journey I saw the clouds were just right. I photographed it in color, but in post processing, decided that I preferred a black and white interpretation instead, as it brought a more timeless feeling to the image for me.