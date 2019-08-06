Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In 2018 I had just arrived home to Moab from teaching a workshop in Southern Utah when I got a text from my best friend Jesse (owner of one of the best LPM covers ever) saying “hey, I just snagged a campsite in Glacier National Park this weekend, you in?” Of course I was, so without hesitation “hell yes”!

Hopped on a plane the next day and had a whirlwind, epic 3 days exploring the park for my first time. It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and is now a place I yearn to return to often. I’m back again this year and this time showing two wonderful groups around and teaching them a few things about art and photography. A few days before I spent the evening with my good friend and assistant Helder and my better half watching the sun set at my favorite place in the park. It was also my first time seeing and photographing bear grass and I went nearly mad trying to find just the right stalks to fill my frame! I hope you enjoy it!