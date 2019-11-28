Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was captured an a very windy and cold morning at Jeykll Is. during the month of March. A late spring cold front proved extra difficult while trying for a long exposure in the mist of heavy cloud coverage and a steady strong wind. The wind blew up sea foam to the point that it looked like snow falling forcing me to stand using my body to block sea spray and sea foam. The heavy cloud coverage added a sense of an unwanted outcome. Nevertheless I persisted the elements and tried my best to protect the equipment along with frequent checking of the lens to make sure it was clear from any debris. Luckily, the wind slowed itself long enough to allow for a decent long exposure that revealed the sun hiding just above the tree. Enough light poured through to provide the halo like highlight around the tree top.