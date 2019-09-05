Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

These two rock stacks are officially known as Gog & Magog and are on the left hand side of the point and elevated viewing platforms at The Twelve Apostles on The Great Ocean Road. Being mid Winter, I left home in Geelong and drove the 2 hour trip through the Otway Ranges, in the dark, to get onsite before sunrise. Also, big factor when shooting at this location is to make sure it is at a low tide, as once you climb down the 86 steps that are carved into the 70 metre cliff face there is not a whole lot of beach space to be on in between the cliff and these stacks, and really no beach if there is a high tide and/or stormy conditions, thus getting rather wet feet & legs, as the waves will chase you up the beach until the sheer cliff which is behind you.

In Winter, the sun rises over the cliff behind me and thus looking away from the sunrise and towards the sea and rock stacks, you often get the beautiful pastel shades that are Winter twilight. Also, being July(Winter is Australia it is not exactly warm at that time of the morning either, thus presenting another challenge being rugged up and carrying camera gear & tripod negotiating the steps and the wet sand.