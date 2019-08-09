Giant’s Causeway, N Ireland by Valerie Charles

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had this exact picture in mind long before I planned my july 2019 ireland roadtrip; It was my goal and my obsession to get this blue tone giant causeway picture. But as an artistic landscape photographer I know how difficult and how frustrated it could be to transcend the phantasm and to put it to life, so i keep the photo in a corner of my heart and brain and decided to take and deal with what nature will give me this particular day.

I woke up at 3 am and walked and climbed 8 kms in the dark irish night with all my photo gear and tripod on my back and as I'm not a fit person, Believe me it cost m a lot! Finally, exhausted I managed to be on the Giant causeway by 4.30 in the morning – what a delightful pleasure to see that I had that incredible ancestral and wonderful end of the land for myself! I can still not Believe it! I took several deep breaths to calm down, enjoy a nice warm cup of tea in the most beautiful blue hour ever and then I set up my tripod and camera in the right composition that I had in mind for months and I managed to transcend my visualised photo. When I saw it on the camera screen, I was nearly hysterical. It was such an amazing and powerful feeling to finally achieve an artistic vision. I will never forget that feeling and this picture will always be special to me.