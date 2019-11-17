Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Utah is a favorite location of mine to photograph. There is always something interesting around every turn. In September of this year, I was driving along Interstate 70 from east to west and stopping at each view point on the San Rafael Swell. At the Ghost Rock view point on the north side of the highway, I started off on a trail to try and find a spot to take photos of the wide open landscape of rocks, canyons and buttes. Along that trail was this old twisted tree. I shot from every angle I could, but wasn't sure if I captured anything worth keeping. It was not until I downloaded and edited that I fell in love with this particular shot.