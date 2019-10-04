Gergeti Church, Stepantsminda, Caucasus Mountains, Georgia by Philipp Harald

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We awoke early one morning in Stepandsminda to watch the sunrise over Mt Kazbek and the Gergeti Orthodox church, only to find the morning totally overcast. Eventually we were rewarded with a wonderful backlit scene as the clouds parted under the warming rays of the rising sun, and a ray of light briefly illuminated a hill behind the church.

The Gergeti Trinity Orthodox Church is a delightful structure which has survived since the 14th century. It lies at elevation 2170 meters near the base of Mt Kazbek, on the Georgia-Russia border in the Caucasus mountain range. Mt Kazbek itself is a large dormant volcano; the surrounding terrain is composed of loose rock, ash, and basalt; the region is subject to sporadic earthquakes which demolish weaker structures. This region is also known for it's ski slopes which are becoming quite popular with European tourists.