Gates of the Valley, also known as Valley View, is one of the classic photo locations in Yosemite National Park which was in my bucket list. It was a long wait as this location shows the best colours during afternoon and at sunset. As the day progressed shadows started in the meadow across the river, climbed up the Cathedral Rocks to the left, and then climbed the face of El Capitan. I was trying to capture a lot of different views. I was trying to photograph the whole scene with nice golden orange tints reflected in the river.