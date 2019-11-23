Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This lone pine tree stands in Ganong Nature Park, a recreation area for the town of St. Stephen, New Brunswick, overlooking the St. Croix River as it flows into Passamaquoddy Bay. This park is a wonderful place at any time of year for landscape and coastal photography, as well as astro-photography, as it's in a dark sky area, though just a few kms from town. This particular tree stands alone near one end of the park. I took this photo on a November day that was mostly cloudy, with the sun occasionally breaking through the cloud cover and lighting up patches of sky as it did. I lined the tree up with one such patch and took this shot. I wasn't expecting much, given the cloudy conditions, but I like how it turned out!