I

have been intrigued with the Arctic and had a burning desire to travel north of the Arctic Circle especially to see the midnight sun firsthand. Greenland has always fascinated me because of its Viking legacy, large ice cap and numerous fjords that calf many icebergs, and the numerous regions of natural beauty of this island nation. My image exemplifies the beauty of one of these regions, Disko Bay, a UNESCO site on the western shore above the Arctic circle. My image was taken while I was participating in a photography tour lead by Daniel Kordan last summer. The magical midnight sun during the summer provides soft, colorful light that lasts for hours. The colorful sky was incredibly beautiful. The pinks of the sky and blue water of the icebergs give a purple glow. The water was so still and thus the reflections were so mirror-like. The full moon that week was a bonus. The beauty of this region was more than I expected.