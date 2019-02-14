













The new system features Fujifilm’s X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor. This 4th generation, 26.1 megapixel imaging sensor, is one of the highest resolution sensors among APS-C sensor digital cameras. The small, lightweight camera also takes advantage of Fujifilm’s new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU, which provides content creators of all levels with fast auto-focus (AF), accurate face detection and enough power to create beautiful, high-resolution stills. The sensitivity of ISO 160 – previously only available as extended ISO – is now available as a regular ISO option and will serve to facilitate capturing moments in bright daylight outdoors.

The X-T30 also includes advanced features such as the Focus Lever which enables users to quickly and easily shift to a focus point, an intuitive touch-screen panel, and an ergonomic body design to ensure hand-held stability in versatile shooting conditions. At a weight of just 13.51oz, the compact and lightweight body is comfortable to hold even when it is mounted with a large lens, such as a telephoto zoom.

Evolved for video-recording capability, the X-T30 offers the ability to record ultra high-definition (UHD) 4K or Full HD 1080p video and high quality audio - without additional equipment - to accommodate the needs of a wide range of content creators.

• Professional Performance: The 26.1MP BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor and X- Processor 4 quad-core CPU combination allows for reliable and accurate AF and Face Detection performance when capturing high-resolution stills or recording 4k video of moving subjects.

• Advanced Image Quality: The new X-Processor 4 Quad Core-CPU doubles the speed of face-detection for moving people compared to the X-T20. Additionally, eye-detection AF now works in AF-C mode, which results in accurate focus-tracking for moving portrait subjects. The low-light limit for phase detection AF has been expanded even more from the conventional +0.5EV to -3EV, to allow for operation in a wide range of lighting scenarios.

• Superior Video and Image Effects: Offers the ability to record 4K video at 30 frames per second or capture of 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super slow motion effects. Filmmakers needing high color fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color through the camera’s HDMI port. Leveraging Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction technology, users are able to record video in ‘Film Simulation’ modes. The X-T30 also incorporates numerous shooting functions, such as “monochrome adjustments” available for ACROS and Monochrome, and “Color Chrome” effect that produces uniquely deep colors and gradation in subjects with highly saturated colors, which are notoriously difficult to photograph.

• Easy-to-Use Design: Offers 3 inch touch LCD with 2-way tilting and optimal touch screen to capture images easily in challenging situations. Provides advanced SR Auto mode –easily activated with a lever -- to automatically choose the optimum shooting settings out of 58 presets for any given scene.

• Mobility: Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth V.4.2 offers digital communication with the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app to wirelessly control the camera or share images to smart devices.

Carrying on with the tradition of the FUJIFILM X-T10 (released in June 2015), and the FUJIFILM X-T20 (released in February 2017), the new model retains the X Series’ signature dial-based, manual controls and proprietary color reproduction technology, along with a complete range of shooting functions designed to attract a broad range of users from professional photographers and independent filmmakers to first-time beginners.

FUJIFILM X-T30 Specifications:

• 26.1M BSI APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4

• X-Processor 4 quad-core CPU

• 100% phase detect AF across the entire frame

• Excellent face and eye detection AF with new Face Selection option

• 2.36M-dot OLED EVF

• 3 inch 1.04M-dot 2-way tilting Touch LCD with smooth and fast drag controls

• 4K/30p, Full HD 120fps, H.264 compression option

• External HDMI recording capable of 4:2:2 10 bit quality

• 1x SD UHS-I card slot

• Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth V.4.2

• Headphone Jack via USB-C Adapter (3rd Party)

• USB-C

• NP-W126S battery

FUJINON XF16mm f/2.8 R WR Lens

Designed to deliver the high performance resolution from Fujifilm’s X-TRANS CMOS sensors through its precise optical design, the XF16mmF2.8 R WR adopts an internal focusing system and stepping motor to provide extremely fast and near-quiet auto-focusing. Although light and compact, the design incorporates metal components on the exterior of the lens, while interior is sealed around the barrel in nine different locations to ensure durability and weather-resistance to the surrounding environment. The XF16mmF2.8 R WR joins the collection of affordable, compact, and lightweight lenses within the FUJINON XF Lens System, making it the perfect companion to the XF23mmF2 R WR, XF35mmF2 R WR, and XF50mmF2 R WR lenses.

• High Resolution Performance: Edge-to-edge sharpness from the center to the corners of the frame is achieved by the precise arrangement of 10 lens elements in 8 groups. This lens also includes two aspherical elements, which assist in suppressing the image degrading effects of chromatic aberration and field curvature imperfection.

• Compact, Lightweight and Stylish design: Weighing in at 5.47oz (155g) and measuring just 1.79in (45.4mm) in length, this lens offers up the renowned image quality and refined style associated with the FUJINON XF family of lenses. With its metal exterior, precise click stops, and smooth dampening, this lens offers incredible image quality in a durable, aesthetically pleasing appearance.

• Fast and Quiet Autofocus: The inner focusing AF system uses a stepping motor to move focusing elements into place through precise electrical pulses in order to achieve fast and near- silent autofocus performance.

• Weather and Dust Resistant Durability: The lens is designed to operate in temperatures as low as 14° Fahrenheit and is sealed at nine points around the barrel, making it both weather and dust resistant.

FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR Optional Accessories:

• 49mm Front lens cap (FLCP-49)

• 49mm Protect filter (PRF-49)

FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR Specifications:

• Lens construction: 10 elements, 8 groups (includes 2 aspherical elements)

• Focal length (35mm format equivalent: f=16mm (24mm)

• Angle of view: 83.2°

• Max. aperture: F2.8

• Min. aperture: F22

• Aperture control

• Number of blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm opening)

• Stop size: 1/3EV (19 stops)

• Focus range: 17cm and beyond

• Max. magnification: 0.13x

• External dimensions: Diameter x Length: Approx: Φ60.0mm x 45.4mm

• Weight (excluding caps, hoods): Approx. 155g

• Filter size: Φ49mm10

Availability and Pricing

The X-T30 digital camera body and kits are anticipated to be available in March 2019 in the popular black and premium silver for a suggested retail price of USD $899 and CAD $1,199.99. The X-T30 body with XC15-45mm lens kit will be available at a suggested retail price of USD $999 and CAD $1,299.99. The X-T30 body with XF18- 55mm lens kit will be offered at a suggested retail price of USD $1,299 and CAD $1,699.99. All camera and kit variations of the new charcoal silver color will be available in June 2019.

The FUJINON XF16mmF2.8 R WR lens is expected to be available in black in March 2019 or silver in May 2019, at a suggested retail price of USD $399.95 and CAD $499.99