Fujifilm Introduces The GFX100

Valhalla, New York, May 23, 2019 – FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation today announced the upcoming release of its flagship GFX100 mirrorless digital camera, incorporating a newly-developed 102 megapixel (MP), 55mm diagonal length large format image sensor that is designed to deliver image clarity and capability previously unheard of in the photography and video industries.

The GFX100 features several ‘world firsts’ for a large format camera with an image sensor larger than the 35mm (full-frame) format: including its 102MP back-side illuminated sensor (BSI), in body image stabilization (IBIS) and on-board phase

detection hybrid auto-focus (AF) with near 100% coverage. In addition to pioneering features, the GFX100 is fully equipped with Fujifilm’s unparalleled color reproduction technology and film simulations. Resulting from years of research and technological innovations, the GFX100 will provide photographers with exceedingly high-quality imagery and best-in-class camera responsiveness for filmmaking and photography in a simple-to-use large format system with a growing selection of lenses.

Offering large-format video capability, the GFX100 is the world’s first mirrorless digital camera with an image sensor of this size to offer 4K, 30p video recording capability (4:2:2 10-bit). These groundbreaking features make the GFX100 a camera of

unparalleled innovation and versatility, fulfilling photography’s intrinsic mission of capturing and recording precious moments that may never be repeated with the utmost image quality.

Resolution Redefined: World’s First 100 MP BSI CMOS Sensor in a Mirrorless Camera

The GFX100 pairs a newly-developed back-illuminated 102MP CMOS imaging sensor with Fujifilm’s blazingly fast X-Processor 4 processing engine to create a combination capable of outputting 16-bit images with amazing color fidelity, rich shadow detail, and incredible dynamic range. Its back-illuminated structure promotes crisp image quality by bringing the exposure plane in extremely close proximity to the color filter array, which results in ultra-low noise levels and a native ISO of ISO 100.

Noteworthy Stability When It Matters: World’s First Five-axis IBIS in a Camera Featuring an Image Sensor Bigger than the 35mm Format

High-resolution image sensors require high-level stability to ensure image sharpness. With built-in 5-axis image stabilization, GFX100 users are reassured that vibrations won’t interrupt the capture process. The function offers up to 5.5-stop image stabilization (when using the GF63mmF2.8 R WR lens). The entire shutter unit is suspended with four springs to minimize the effect of shutter shock. This dramatically broadens the scope of situations where a user can hand-hold the camera and still enjoy the world of 100MP+ ultra-high resolution, pushing the boundaries of photographic expression.

Practical Auto-Focus for Large Format: World’s First On-Board Phase Detection Hybrid AF with approximately 100% Coverage

Compared to traditional medium format digital systems, the GFX100 raises the bar in AF performance by utilizing phase detection pixels across the sensor to help photographers obtain focus wherever they choose to position their subjects in the

frame. With 3.76 million phase detection pixels, at approximately 100% coverage, near perfect auto-focus performance with speed and accuracy is now a reality for photographers needing optimum performance in subject tracking, face/eye detection

and low-contrast environments. The effect is particularly notable when using fast prime lenses, achieving speed improvement of up to 210% over the conventional contrast AF system used in GFX 50R.

Pushing Creative Boundaries for Filmmakers: Large Format Camera with 4K video at 30p

With a sensor size of 43.9mm x 32.9mm, the GFX100 supports filmmakers in achieving their creative visions. The new sensor and processor combination support 4K video recording at 30p with a unique cinematic look. It’s now a breeze to explore shallow

depth-of-field, wide tonal reproducibility and extra high ISO sensitivity, producing high-quality video footage with detailed textures while reproducing three-dimensional definitions and even capturing the atmosphere of the scene. With the ability to apply Fujifilm’s highly respected Film Simulations (including ETERNA cinema film simulation mode), record in F-Log Rec 2020, and capture 4:2:2 10-bit uncompressed footage through the HDMI port, GFX100 should certainly be coming soon to a screen near you.

Dust-resistant, Weather-resistant, Lightweight and Highly Robust Magnesium Alloy Body with Integrated Vertical Grip

Maximizing its use for even the toughest conditions, the GFX100 has weather sealing in 95 locations across the camera body and detachable EVF to ensure an exceptionally high level of dust and moisture resistance. Photographers will have the opportunity to capture moments in even the most remote locations as the GFX100 can maintain reliable operation even under tough natural conditions.

Although it sports a large image sensor, the GFX100’s body is equivalent to that of a flagship 35mm full-frame DSLR camera in terms of dimensions (6.15” (W) x 6.44” (H) x 4.05” (D), measuring 1.93” at the thinnest part) and weight (approx. 3 lbs. including two batteries, memory card and EVF).

Designed for protection, the GFX100’s core imaging unit, consisting of the lens mount, image stabilization mechanism and image sensor, has been structured completely separate from the main body panels. This “double-structure” is designed to ensure a

high level of precision and robustness while minimizing resolution degradation caused by external stress to the body. To maximize usability, the GFX100 incorporates a vertical grip, enabling effective use of in-body space.

Advanced Color Reproduction Technology, Delivering Astonishing Quality in Stills

The combination of the newly-developed image sensor and the fourth-generation X-Processor 4 processing engine means the camera supports the 16-bit RAW capture requested by many professional photographers seeking files that tolerate heavy post-

processing. The GFX100 also features the newly-developed “Smooth Skin Effect” function, which automatically smooths the skin tone of the subjects, as is often performed in portraiture. It allows the photographer to skip a portion of post-processing

work so that images captured with this function can be finished at an extremely high level of perfection, faster.

The GFX100 will be the flagship model of the GFX Series of mirrorless cameras, which have garnered strong praise from professional photographers and photo enthusiasts for their use of 55mm large format image sensor, measuring 55mm diagonally (43.8mm x 32.9mm) and providing approximately 1.7 times the area of the regular 35mm full-frame

sensor.

The GFX100 digital camera body will be available on June 27, 2019 at a suggested retail price of USD $9,999.95 and CAD $13,299.99.

For details of product support and other information please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-

us/special/gfx100.