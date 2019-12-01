Fujifilm Assignment • Fine Art With Black & White Winner: Monica Siri

This is a wonderful image. It is particularly well-balanced and well-defined. My eye is drawn easily to the waterfall in the rear of the image. It is somewhat low-keyed, most likely on purpose. The shadows are obscured but not necessary. We know it’s rock and making them darker than normal really allows the water trails to be well-defined. Some may look at the small stick emerging from the water, yet it does not distract at all as far as I am concerned. I too would leave it as part of the image

What I really love about this is the foreground and reflection of light on the rock facing. There is a strong angle, almost a triangle-effect from the front bottom right, to the rear upper left. We love angles and strong lines. This image really uses strong lines, combined with strong shadows and wonderful lines - everything needed to make an artistic and interesting image.