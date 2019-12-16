Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was walking on a cold day on campus with one of my friends, and while we stopped to talk I saw two leaves half frozen and luckily I had my camera in my backpack (as always), and I took a handheld photo that I actually liked a lot because it just reminds me on of the essentials of photography, despite all the tripods and fancy gear that you can have, the most important thing you always will have with you is your vision, and many times a single opportunity to capture the moment.