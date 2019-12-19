Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Another panoramic photo from the photographic expedition to Norwegian Lofoten taken in March 2018. There was less snow this time, but the ice was really incredible. So we have chosen the most iconic photo location - Reine village. Foreground was amazing as well as the sunlight.

Panorama compiled from total of 45 frames (3-level exposure bracketing of 15 frames in two rows; 2-level focus bracketing).

The photo has been awarded with Honorable Mention at „The International Photography Awards“ 2018, Honorable Mention at „ND Awards“ 2018, at „Fine Art Photography Awards“ 2018 in London and at na PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris 2019.