I took this photograph on a freezing cold morning at the end of December (around -7° Celsius) in my hometown Ferrara. I love the colors of sunrises during winter, they are so clear & rich.

In addition, during this time the sun remains in this condition longer, you have much more time to capture amazing shots! In that case I chose a wide-angle focal length (19mm) and closed at f/16 the aperture to have the highest possible depth of field, managing to keep in focus both the foreground and trees in the distance.