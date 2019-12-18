Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

As in recent years, snow has virtually not been, or just leftovers. At the end of the year, after the unusually warm beginning of winter came a severe frost with high relative humidity. So these were good conditions for the growth of ice needles. The needles remained only a few tens of minutes, just until sunrise, which created only a mundane foggy day.