Frozen Berryes, Pilsen, Czech Republic by Petr Mudrak

Frost Assignment


As in recent years, snow has virtually not been, or just leftovers. At the end of the year, after the unusually warm beginning of winter came a severe frost with high relative humidity. So these were good conditions for the growth of ice needles. The needles remained only a few tens of minutes, just until sunrise, which created only a mundane foggy day.

