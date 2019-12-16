Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My sister has a farm and greenhouses to grow things during the winter months. I had seen frost on her porch window that morning and knew that the walls of the greenhouse and the doors would likely have frost too. After piling on warm clothing, I trudged up the hill to the greenhouse and was treated with a spectacular display of frost. The only challenge was that most of it was overhead on the curved walls and the depth of field was not rendering it all sharp enough. I created 5 exposures at different focus points and blended those using software to get the final image. A slight breeze made that challenging, I had to do two or three series to get a set that had on movement between frames in order for the blending to work. The morning sun had warmed up the color temperature but I preferred it to be a cooler palette to represent how cold it was that morning.