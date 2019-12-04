Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

No need to get out of bed early for this shot, Mid December in Scotland the Sun rises after 9am. I woke up to a very frosty Winters morning in Elgin.

Got the camera gear into the car and headed to Lady Hill in the town centre as this viewpoint is a great spot for Winter sunrise over the town. The steps up the hill are very slippy so care was needed to get to the top. At the top the statue of the Duke of Gordon overlooks the town centre. The rooftops were glistening with early frost and the sky a beautiful colour. Time to get the flask of coffee out to warm up my hands as it was freezing. I had to wait 30 mins for the light to be as i wanted it. A slow shutter of 1-5 seconds was required.