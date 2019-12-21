Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I photographed these frosty oaks in Yosemite Valley, California USA. My original intent was to photograph misty forest - since it was raining day before and I expected mist to develop at sunrise. However, overnight temperatures quickly fell well below freezing point, which caused mist to freeze on trees and other vegetation. The forest looked like winter wonderland, in spite the fact that there was no snow. Needless to say how cold it was that morning. It was a challenge trying to operate the control knobs on my camera and tripod with frozen hands, but the experience was magical and rewarding.