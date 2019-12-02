Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fall has always been one of my favorite seasons. Autumn is a time when the sun's angle changes, things become cooler, and all of those beautiful leaves display a fiery glow before falling. Even the sky to me becomes a deeper blue. The entire season spectacle is so popular that people plan entire vacations around the possibility of seeing the fall foliage.

I often feel, however, that we all scurry on our way to soon after enjoying the crimson reds, warm oranges, and lemon yellows. But if you wait a little longer, you will experience the harvest golds that are the last color of the season to be offered.

This image prominently displays these aging fall colors... glistening in low warm morning light. The tug of war between fall and winter is the stage set for my image titled “frost Bite”.