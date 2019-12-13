Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Winter in Saskatchewan can be harsh but also creates some of the most beautiful sights in the province. This photograph is of hoar frost, a phenomenon that frequents Saskatchewan. Hoar frost occurs when soft ice crystals form on an object that is cooled below the freezing mark. Once water vapour in the below-freezing air condenses, it turns directly to ice when cooled on contact with these cooled surfaces. Hoar frost makes brutal Saskatchewan winters very beautiful, at least from a photography standpoint.

The winter of 2019/2020 was no different. Having experienced a couple of bouts with hoar frost already, I had this spot pegged for a future photograph. It wasn't until a November morning that I was able to capture this scene. Having witnessed this scene in all types of light and conditions, I had the idea that it would work best in morning light or foggy conditions. That morning, the morning light hit a light fog in the scene, creating a pinkish glow. Hoar frost, like snow, absorbs whatever light is hitting it. So, the red/pink light from the sun, combined with reflected blue light from the sky, creating a nice, soft colour palette.

I photographed this scene with a few different approaches that morning. Normally, if I have a lonely subject like this, I like to center it in my photo. In this case, I enjoyed the delicate curve of the tree trunk as it curved back towards the center of the frame. I felt it worked nicely with the negative space on the left-hand side.