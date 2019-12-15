Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was driving down to spend the day photographing a Hip-hop artist in Reno, so I had all my gear on this frosty morning. The Fog was heavy in places, but when I hit Spooner meadow it was lifting just as the sun hit. In my experience, the best fog photos are made just as things are breaking up, so I pulled over in the freezing air to shoot the meadow. I had thought that I could take a photo looking through the knothole near the top, but i didn't really like the effect so much when it came back. This middle distance image was the one i chose, and it has been quite popular!