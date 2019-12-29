Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This park is near my house, it has become my spot for great photos. I always look out the window for the photographic conditions. Once I saw the frost, I grabbed my camera bag and set out. The sun was out before I arrived at Arrowhead Park. But as soon as I was ready to take photos the clouds moved in. Even without the more attractive light the frost on the ground leading to the trees makes an impact.