Landscape Photography Magazine
From The Jump Off, Great Smoky Mountains NP, USA by Joshua Moore

I hiked out from Newfound Gap with a good buddy of mine at 3 am to experience a sunrise from the Jump Off in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. I didn't expect to have this great of a blue hour, the blues were so rich and deep. All of the hard work was totally worth this one image alone, it was a moment I know I will cherish as well.

