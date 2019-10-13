Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA by Lu Price

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this picture while on a cool morning walk in my neighborhood. The only real challenge of taking this photograph was that it had to be taken at an angle, off of a bridge. There are really beautiful parks around the Fort, however, this was off of a busy street far away from the regular "pretty places". This photo was taken over near a nursing home, what a view the residents have from some of their windows. Plus anyone that drives on this street will have no problems seeing this view as they drive on by. You can see the leaves "dancing" on the water with the reflection of the trees they drifted away from. The crisp blue sky is so inviting, along with the orange, green and yellow leaves. I love the reflection of the autumn colors.

It was pretty chilly and no gloves made my fingers feel like frozen popsicles. Shooting photographs in Indiana in any season is a treat. There are beautiful places all year long to get that really special shot. However, for color I would always choose Autumn. Even photographing in our local parts you will have flowers well into Autumn and even the colder pre-winter months. Whether in Northern or Southern Indiana you will get to view some gorgeous places. Winter time in Indiana is also a great time to shoot. Snow light bouncing off of the ferns will always make you smile. However for this photograph It was a beautiful sunrise and the colors just bounced off of it. It was as beautiful in person but incredibly gorgeous in the picture.