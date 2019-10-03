Forest in the Wicklow Mountains, Ireland by Bjorn Kleemann

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture happened on the side of an unnamed road along a small creek somewhere in the Wicklow Mountains, without the local knowledge of our guides I would have never thought of stopping there to take pictures. This is also the first time I learned that long exposures can also be used to bring out more colors in a picture without using manipulations in post processing.