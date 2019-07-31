Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

was driving through the countryside of Quebec during fall and was amazed to see the beautiful colors all around. There was a place where I found a small stream going through and before crossing the bridge I wanted to take a break. During the break, the idea came to my mind to see the place how it looks from an aerial viewpoint. The fun of flying a drone camera is to see the place from a completely different viewpoint. But the only struggle is to place the machine in that precise location and altitude.

I wanted to have the spiral stream as the point of focus flowing through the beautiful trees and the bridge to add extra mileage to the composition. I expected there could be a reflection on the water, so I added a CPL to the camera and let the drone fly. After a little struggle against the strong wind, I found a position where made this image of the fall colors along with the Bridge and the Stream.