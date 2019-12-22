Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture were taken nearly my Hometown Prutz. When the first snowfall was this winter i walked about 1 hour in the snow to this spot. I waited for abaout one hour to get the right light, because i love the light after sunset, when everything is in pastell tones especially in winter with the snow. In the background you can see the "Aifnerspitze" and the "Kaunergrat" with some of the 3000m Peaks.