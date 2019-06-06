Sunrise was at 4.40am when this shot was taken, so I drove my camper over to the Yorkshire coast on Saturday evening and parked up at the Lighthouse. In fact I spent Saturday evening on the beach taking shots of the lighthouse, and generally scouting out the area for sunrise. Sadly, I found that I'd forgotten to put my remote shutter release in my bag, which slightly hampered my long exposure to the maximum 30 seconds using a 6 stop Nisi ND filter and a small aperture of F22. I controlled the dynamic range by also using a 3 stop soft reverse graduated filter. The landscape here changes quite dramatically with the tide and for this shot the tide was in. Later that morning I was stood close to the subject rock, when the tide was out, taking very different compositions.