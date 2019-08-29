Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Here is a blue hour shot from my trip to Patagonia this April. Just a simple scene in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Monte Fitz Roy in Patagonia is one of the most incredible mountains I have ever seen. Add in those amazing fall colors on those unique trees lining the river and you have an unforgettable experience! After a stunning sunset with lenticular clouds and golden colors I waited around for a few stars to start popping out. As I continued to lose feeling in my feet from standing in the river, I stood there thinking about how lucky I am to have seen so many amazing places and how many unique experiences photography has brought into my life. It will be a long time before I forget watching the day end above those incredible spires of Monte Fitz Roy. I'm already counting down the days until I get to go back!