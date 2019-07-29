Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
First Light, Yosemite National Park, USA by Brandon Yoshizawa

I perched myself on the edge of this cliff waiting for that moment where the rising sun peaked out from behind El Capitan, shooting a beam of light into the valley below. The obscured sun and stopping down helped me accentuate the sunburst and the sunrise clouds helped provide some nice textures to the sky. The glimpse of the Merced river from this vantage leads out towards the heavily flowing Bridalveil Fall. Not many other viewpoints offer so many of Yosemite's majestic landmarks all in one shot.

