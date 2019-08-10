Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a familiar place for me as I use to spend there my summer vacations and I've also spent some time taking pictures trying new compositions. On this day I started taking pictures on the jetty but was not convinced with the final results. Looking for new positions to take the shot, I thought this rock which fell from the jetty, with a bit of sand on the top, would fit well to make the foreground interesting.

As there was some time left for the sunset, I decided to move to the beach and start trying some compositions that would fit well, by having the rock in the foreground and the jetties on the background. This was the final shot which I enjoy the most.

At home, the post-processing work was mainly enhancing the colours, a small crop to fix the horizon line and increase the jetties and rock sharpness to give them more texture.