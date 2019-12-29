Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I arrived early to an overlook near Talkeetna, Alaska where I'd been staying. The overlook offered a great view of Mt. Denali. Understand, Mt. Denali has its own weather system, so to speak, even though the sun rose and it was a beautiful sunrise, the mountain itself was shrouded with heavy clouds. Everything else was bright, colorful and in its full glory. . . just not Mt. Denali! So, not to be disappointed with the morning's shoot, I started to look for other things to photograph and below my feet was absolute beauty. Everything was frosted. The textures and shapes created when covered in frost were quite amazing and pleasing. I dropped down on my knees to get an up close and personal, macro view of the beauty underfoot. This was one in a series of photographs I created that morning.