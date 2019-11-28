Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fanal is a place of rare beauty in the middle of the Laurissilva Forest (Madeira). It became a very popular place to relax, hike, walking, enjoying the nature…to admire the magnificent species of forest Laurissilva as Tis (foetens Ocotea), Folhados (foetens Clethra), Laurel (Laurus azorica), Vinháticos (Persea indica). Some of these specimens are over 500 years old.

Panorama compiled from total of 9 frames (6 stacked and averaged exposures of stars in two rows, 3 stacked and averaged landscape exposures in the third row; 2-level focus bracketing). Parallactic mount has been used for taking photos of stars.