Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was my first time visiting Boston, and I had underestimated how remarkably beautiful the city would be. The trip was planned so that I could bring my mother to a ceremony for my grandfather who 37 years after his death, was finally receiving his military memorial for his service during WWI.

My Mom isn't in too good of shape either, so I had to forgo really exploring the city because she just wasn't able to keep up. I only would be able to get to one good location in the city with the time allowed, so I picked Fan Pier Park.

We waited around for about 4 hours for sunset, people watching, enjoying the wonderful atmosphere in Boston. Close to sunset, the sky became dull and uninteresting, but I was determined to stay since we had spent so much time waiting.

It was shortly after sunset, right when blue hour was starting that the city really seemed to come alive with color. It was so surreal standing in front of this great city in this light, and with the light of the buildings becoming almost as beautiful as the sky, and the city is so much closer to you than it even appears in the photo. Boston was definitely an incredible experience, even though I was only able to make a few photos of this same scene. I will be dreaming of it until the day I am able to make it back and really get around and capture other iconic views of this gorgeous and lively city.